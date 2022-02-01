A big dose of '80s nostalgia: 'An Officer and a Gentleman' arrives in Detroit

Wrapping up a performance last fall in Las Vegas of "An Officer and a Gentleman," a musical adaptation of the hit 1982 movie, actor David Wayne Britton, who plays the no nonsense Sgt. Emil Foley, got word in his dressing room that someone in the audience wanted to meet him after the show, a very important someone: Louis Gossett Jr.

Britton couldn't believe it. Gossett Jr. won a Best Supporting Actor Academy Award for his portrayal of Foley, the tough drill sergeant who whips Richard Gere's character into a Naval officer. If anyone's approval of Britton's performance mattered, it was Gossett's.

"He looked at me and said 'You did me proud,'" said Britton, speaking by phone during a tour stop in Midland in late January. "I could've died and gone to heaven right there."

"An Officer and a Gentleman" made its Detroit premiere Tuesday at the Fisher Theatre and runs through Feb. 13, serving up serious '80s nostalgia not just in the story but the music. It's the second musical adaptation of a hit 1980s movie this season for Broadway in Detroit. "Pretty Woman" kicked off its current season last fall.

The stage version of "An Officer and a Gentleman" doesn't just retell the movie but also weaves in some of the decade's biggest hit songs. The soundtrack includes Pat Benatar's “Love is a Battlefield” and “Invincible”; Debbie Gibson's “Lost In Your Eyes”; Richard Marx's “Right Here Waiting; and, of course, the Oscar-winning “Up Where We Belong."

Director Dick Scanlon said they wanted to used both iconic songs from the '80s but also some obscure ones, such as Rick Springfield's "Hold On to Your Dream." And not all of the songs are from the early '80s but instead pulled from throughout the decade. But every song serves a purpose.

"We really wanted our songs to feel like they were written for the moment," Scanlon said. "...We don't want the story to stop when the songs start."

Scanlon said in adapting the movie, which starred Gere and actress Debra Winger, for the stage, they wanted to create something "artful without being arty" and didn't want to violate "the essence of the movie."

"We're telling the story in a really inventive way that still delivers the experience of the movie that people are hoping to get," said Scanlon.

Scanlon said the musical includes many of the movie's classic moments but there are some changes. Inventive staging helps present the officers' training school. And the female characters are presented in a more 21st century way, said Scanlon, who actually went to the Navy's Officer Training School in Rhode Island for a day to gather research while adapting the movie for the stage.

"The world has changed a lot in the last 40 years — thankfully — and the female characters, as they were portrayed in 1982, just don't play the same way in 2022," said Scanlon. "We really rethought (those characters). You want them to be two young women trapped in a factory in a blue collar trajectory, which is a really hard trajectory to get out of."

For Britton, in some ways, it was fate for him to portray Foley. A Navy veteran himself, Britton was actually stationed at one point at the same base where some of "An Officer and a Gentleman" was filmed in Bremerton, Washington, but just missed it.

"My ship went into dry dock and I got there a month and a half after they wrapped," remembers Britton, who was in "Law & Order" and the film "American Gangster. "When I got there a bunch of the fellas that I knew were like, 'Dude, we were in a movie.' It was this movie. So now when I see the movie and see my guys, some made it all the way to the end to graduation."

When Britton met Gossett last fall, Douglas Day Stewart, who wrote "An Officer and a Gentleman," also was in the audience. Stewart said Foley nudged him during the show and said, "Hey, he sounds like me."

"It was the best," said Britton.

Still, Britton wanted to bring his own approach to the role. He based his portrayal in many ways on his own drill instructor when he was in boot camp. From 1976-1981, he was an aircraft director in a hangar bay on an aircraft carrier.

"I didn't watch (the movie) before I went for the audition because I wanted to bring something of myself to it," he said. "Getting to it every night — that's the best thing about live theater. There's no 'Cut! Let's do it over again.' You gotta nail that every single time. And I'm starting to feel I really have it nailed down because the character deserves that."

And to be on stage, especially after Britton nearly died from COVID-19 after a three-week hospital stay in 2020, "it's the most precious thing in the world," he said.

