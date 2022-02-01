Mayor Mike Duggan to walk red carpet in NYC for ‘Detroit on Broadway’ kickoff

The Detroit News

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan will join New York Mayor Eric Adams on the red carpet Friday to kick off “Detroit On Broadway,” a celebration of the Motor City’s contributions to American theater.

The mayors will appear and share remarks at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre before a showing of the play "Skeleton Crew," written by Detroiter Dominique Morisseau and starring Detroiter Chanté Adams in her Broadway debut, which comes after her role in "A Journal for Jordan," which also stars Michael B. Jordan. Set in a Detroit stamping plant on the brink of closure in 2008, "Skeleton Crew" opened Jan. 26 at Manhattan Theatre Club after having its world premiere in New York and a run at Detroit Public Theatre.

Detroit natives who live all over New York City are expected to attend Detroit Night on Broadway at the Friedman, according to a press release from the City of Detroit.

