Detroit House of Comedy to open this summer in former City Theatre space

A new permanent comedy club will open this year in the heart of downtown.

Detroit House of Comedy will be a 300-seat theater inside Hockeytown Cafe, where City Theatre was, and before that, Detroit's Second City space. The plan is to host multiple shows per week with stand-up comics, improv acts and podcasts, with a focus on supporting new, local talent as well as booking national headliners.

The owners are John Tobin and Rick Bronson, who both own comedy clubs in other states. Tobin owns Laugh Boston and Nick's Comedy Stop in Boston and Bronson is the owner of a few House of Comedy locations in North America. According to a press release from Ilitch Companies, the Detroit House of Comedy will be patterned after Laugh Boston and the Plano House of Comedy in Texas.

“I’ve had a long-time affection for Detroit and a deep respect for its people. We are really looking forward to providing top quality and wide-ranging entertainment for hard working Detroiters and the city’s many visitors,” said Tobin in a statement. “Stand-up comedy and its many off shoots bring joy and laughter to people by looking at life through diverse voices with different points of view. Comedians are always challenging the status quo and the absurd, and we feel that people, particularly today, are really looking for that kind of entertainment.”

Detroit House of Comedy, 2301 Woodward at Montcalm, will open this summer.

