'France' review: Everyone's watching her, but who is she really?

In "France," Léa Seydoux plays France's top TV journalist, France de Meurs. She can't go anywhere without encountering fan worship or people asking for selfies. She's flattered by the attention but it has also stifled her a bit, and left her in a state of stagnation.

How much France is meant to be a stand-in for the country itself is one of the riddles of writer-director Bruno Dumont's satirical drama about celebrity, media and redemption. But how that plays into the bigger picture is sometimes clouded by Dumont's one-foot-in, one-foot-out execution. It's a film that could benefit from a more clear-cut point of view.

France is the host of a nightly news program whose title translates to "A View of the World," which she anchors and also acts as a field journalist. On those stories, she directs subjects like they're actors in her production. Look here, walk like this, react this way. It's not news, it's community theater in the guise of news.

France has a husband at home (Benjamin Biolay) in her garishly decorated luxury apartment, whom she has no problem reminding she makes five times his salary, as well as a young son. One day when driving her son to school (and talking on the phone at the same time), she bumps into a man on a scooter, and this minor accident reshapes her life.

She visits the man at his home and showers him with money in an attempt to clear her guilty conscience. Her epiphany runs even deeper: she decides to quit TV and checks herself into a posh rehab facility, where she meets a young Latin teacher (Emanuele Arioli) — bonus points for him not knowing who she is! — and falls in love.

Ah but that Latin teacher is someone more than who he says he is. And "France" is a little bit less: it's tough to put a finger on Dumont's tone, and whether our sympathies are for or against France, whose character flip-flops from one scene to the next throughout the film.

Not that it's a dull watch. Seydoux, the woman who domesticated James Bond and a star of "The French Dispatch," is fascinating in a fully committed performance, as is Blanche Gardin, who plays her feigning producer, Lou. The score by Christophe heightens the dramatic tension and casts a strange pall over the entire production. But something here feels lost in translation. "France" is like trying to complete a puzzle when one of the pieces is missing.

