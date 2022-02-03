'Jockey' review: Clifton Collins Jr. gets his chance and runs with it

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

A working character actor for more than 30 years, Clifton Collins Jr. has earned more than 125 credits in projects such as "Traffic," "The Last Castle," "Capote," "Star Trek," "Pacific Rim," "Ballers" and the straight-to-video "Dazed and Confused" homage "The Stoned Age."

He's a true background player, a familiar face whose presence is always welcome but is rarely front and center. But with "Jockey," he gets a chance to be the star, and he hits the ground running.

"Jockey" is a restrained, beautifully filmed drama about Jackson Silva (Collins), a veteran jockey whose best days are behind him. He's racing at a track in Phoenix with trainer Ruth Wilkes (Molly Parker), who is ready to pair him with a winning horse. Jackson relishes the opportunity, but he has a twitch in his hand that won't subside, and when he rides he's leaning to one side — problems that are going to get worse before they get better.

He notices a young jockey, Gabriel (Moises Arias of "The King of Staten Island"), who is circling him at the racetrack. He sits down with him over breakfast, and Gabriel tells him he thinks Jackson is his father. Impossible, Jackson says, the timeline doesn't add up. But in his head he's doing the math and he realizes that maybe it does.

With his first feature, co-writer and director Clint Bentley tells a muted, patient tale, free of showboating or narrative fireworks. It's a meditative story, brought to life through the frames of cinematographer Adolpho Veloso, who prefers sunrise lighting and images shot from below with silhouettes of palm trees rising high in the background. If nothing else, "Jockey" is as gorgeous as a painting.

But it's plenty more than that. Collins is quietly mesmerizing, his mannerisms so small that they hardly register. But the work is there, as it has always been. You know his face, and now with "Jockey," you'll know Clifton Collins' name, too.

'Jockey'

GRADE: B+

Rated R: for language

Running time: 95 minutes

In theaters