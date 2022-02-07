Ted Nugent brings 'Detroit Muscle 2022' to Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Motor City Madman Ted Nugent is bringing his "Detroit Muscle 2022" tour to Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre in Sterling Heights on Aug. 13.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Prices start at $25.15 for lawn seats.

Nugent's new album, "Detroit Muscle," comes out in April, featuring Greg Smith on bass, Jason Hartless on drums and Nugent on lead guitar and vocals.

Nugent is looking forward to both the album's release and upcoming tour.

“The mighty Motor City is forever globally known as the epicenter of the ultimate high energy soul-music firestorm, and everybody desperately needs a suckerpunch of Detroit Muscle now more than ever," said Nugent in a press release. "Relax, it’s good for you.”

For ticket information, go to visit 313Presents.com or ticketmaster.com.

mfeighan@detroitnews.com