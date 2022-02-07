Macomb County shelter uses art to empower with 'The Vagina Monologues'

Talking about women's private parts might make some squirm but not Karan Bates-Gasior. Bates-Gasior has no problem saying the word "vagina," especially if it'll help empower women.

Bates-Gasior is part of a cast of women who work at Macomb County's only domestic violence shelter, Turning Point, who for the second time since 2020, will perform the renowned play, "The Vagina Monologues." A fundraiser for Turning Point, the show kicks off at 7 p.m. Thursday Mount Clemens' Emerald Theatre. Tickets are $25 per person or $225 for a table of eight.

"I'm kind of a big mouth with no shame," laughs Bates-Gasior, Turning Point's chief development officer, who will perform two monologues, including one about "reclaiming" a slur word about women's anatomy and another about a woman rediscovering herself. "Somebody had to do it."

"The Vagina Monologues," written in 1994 by playwright Eve Ensler who now goes by the name V, is based on 200 interviews she conducted with women about their views on sex, relationships and violence against women. It's both hysterical and heartbreaking, delving into everything from pap smears and orgasms to sexual assault and rape.

Turning Point had such a strong response the last time it performed "The Vagina Monologues" in February of 2020 that Bates-Gasior said they decided to do it again.

"The premise is women's empowerment and Turning Point is very much about women's empowerment, so it's a natural fit," she said.

And even though it's more than 25 years old, the play raises issues that are sadly still relevant, said Bates-Gasior.

"Nothing has really changed," said Bates-Gasior. "I'd love to say that's not true but nothing's really changed. That's why it's still relevant. The circumstances behind it are still out there, still happening."

Turning Point was founded in 1980 after some domestic violence-related homicides in Macomb County sparked a grassroots movement. It started with an emergency shelter but its mission has expanded to include a variety of services, including a 24-hour hotline, answering close to 1,000 calls a month, and staffing the county's Personal Protection Order office. And calls surged during the pandemic, Bates-Gasior said. Its 52-bed shelter "is full all the time," she said.

For Thursday's performance, roughly 10 Turning Point staff members, including Cyndy Schalter-Salsido, will perform the monologues. Schalter-Salsido, the agency's sexual response team coordinator who has actually been in "The Vagina Monologues" six times, will perform a monologue about an "angry" vagina, which touches on a range of indignities women face, including thong underwear.

"I think I've been typecast," laughs Schalter-Salsido. "It's my favorite."

Schalter-Salsido said she's done the play so many times because its message is important and aligns closely with what Turning Point does.

"We work to end gender violence and that's what this play is about," she said.

Bates-Gasior said the circumstances behind the monologues are still happening. And they need to be talked about, she said. One monologue, for example, touches on rape being used as a war tactic. Another addresses how women who are raped are dressed. She said in terms of progress, "we're going backward," she said.

"If we don't talk about it, nothing will ever change," she said. "So we have to talk about it. We have to keep talking about it. We have to keep standing up and saying, 'Hey, this is important. We need to have this conversation.' And if we don't, it just becomes more static on the radar and people ignore it. We can't do that. We can't allow that to happen."

'The Vagina Monologues'

A fundraiser for Turning Point

Doors open at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Emerald Theatre, 31 N. Walnut St., Mount Clemens. Show begins at 7 p.m.

For tickets, go to http://turningpointmacomb.org/event/vagina-monologues/.