Jennifer Hudson out, J.K. Simmons in: How Michigan fared in Oscar noms
Tuesday's Oscar nominations included several notes and nods to Michigan and Metro Detroit.
Adam Graham
The Detroit News
Aretha Franklin hand-picked Jennifer Hudson to play her on screen in the story of her life, and told Hudson she would get an Academy Award for playing her on screen.
Those hopes were dashed Tuesday when nominations for next month's Academy Awards were announced and Hudson was not nominated for an Oscar for her role as the Queen of Soul in "Respect."