Pete Davidson officially labels Kim Kardashian his ‘girlfriend’

Jami Ganz

New York Daily News

New York – The internet’s most buzzworthy celebrity pairing is official.

Pete Davidson has publicly labeled Kim Kardashian his “girlfriend” for the first time.

“I don’t have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set,” the “Saturday Night Live” star, 28, told “People (The TV Show!)” host Kay Adams. “Or, if I’m off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don’t do much.”

Staten Island native – and “King of Staten Island” star – Davidson and Kardashian, 41, shared a kiss during a “Saturday Night Live” sketch when the reality TV star hosted in October and rumors of a real life romance quickly followed. They’ve since been seen out and about together at restaurants and other spots on both coasts.

Kardashian, who split from husband Kanye West early last year, filed papers in December in an effort to be declared “legally single.”

West, 44, who has recently been linked to “Uncut Gems” actress Julia Fox – which resulted in a viral story about their bizarre first dates – subsequently released the song, “Eazy,” which includes the line: “God saved me from that crash/ Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a– (who?).”

Last month, the rapper, who now goes by “Ye,” was accused of “telling everyone within earshot” that Davidson has AIDS, allegations that Ye insiders told TMZ were “nonsense.”

Davidson’s high-profile romances have included a short-lived engagement to Ariana Grande, as well as relationships with Kate Beckinsale and model Kaia Gerber.