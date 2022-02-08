William Shatner to attend Motor City Comic Con, tickets on sale today

The Motor City Comic Con returns to the Suburban Collection Showplace May 13-15 with celebrity guests, artist and creators, fans and more.

The first guest announced for the pop culture extravaganza is “Star Trek” actor William Shatner, best known for his iconic role as Captain Kirk. The 90-year-old director, author, screenwriter and recent commercial astronaut will sign autographs and pose with fans for professional photos on May 13-14. Autographs are $120 and photos are $130.

Tickets to Motor City Comic Con are on sale at noon Tuesday. Prices start at $30 for single-day adult pricing and go up to $249 for VIP packages.

The Suburban Collection Showplace is at 46100 Grand River in Novi. More guests and exhibitors will be announced. Visit motorcitycomiccon.com for tickets.