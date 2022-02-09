Artist Spotlight: Pia

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Pia

Sound: Indie

History: Pia is Metro Detroit musicians Pia-Allison Roa and Matt Jones. Roa also plays bass and sings for rock/Americana band Ohly. Pia is a new duo that will make its live debut next month.

The latest: Pia's newest single is a crisp and breathy indie pop ballad titled "Old Days." They'll open up for Stoop Lee along with Jacob Sigman, Munch and Leo Pastel & Internet Boy on March 26 at the Sanctuary, 2932 Caniff in Hamtramck. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets are $13 in advance and $15 at the door. To get tickets or hear music by Pia, visit https://linktr.ee/piatheband.

Melody Baetens