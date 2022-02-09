It's back. Detroit's beloved St. Patrick's Day Parade to return in March

Talk about the luck of the Irish. After a two-year COVID-19-induced pause, Detroit's beloved St. Patrick's Day Parade finally returns March 13 to Michigan Avenue in Corktown.

Hosted by the United Irish Societies, the parade, considered one of the largest St. Patrick's Day parades in the country, was last held in 2019. This year's parade is sponsored by Ford Motor Company and Kitch Attorneys & Counselors.

“On behalf of the United Irish Societies, parade sponsors and participants, we’re thrilled to be back and know this year’s event will be better than ever with all of the positive momentum in Corktown for everyone who lives, works and spends time there,” said Mike Kelly, UIS's president, in a press release.

Between 80,000 and 100,000 people flock to Corktown every March before St. Patrick's Day to watch the parade, but the pandemic forced organizers to cancel it in 2020 and 2021.

This year's parade, the 62nd event, will feature its usual mix of marching bands, floats, clowns, color guard units and drum and pipe units. The grand marshal will be Peggy Gray, who has worked on the Parade Times, a fundraising publication for the parade, for more than 15 years. Her grandparents immigrated to the U.S. from County Galway, Ireland, and she was born in Detroit.

“For 61 years, the St. Patrick’s Parade has brought together people of all cultures and nationalities in Metro Detroit to celebrate Irish culture and make lasting memories,” said Gray in a press release. “I look forward to continuing that tradition this year. This parade is a great time to celebrate Corktown, Detroit, and the positive momentum in the Corktown area.”

