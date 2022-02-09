How to embrace Black History Month as a family in Metro Detroit

Black History Month is here but who says your kids should only learn about important Black figures and history in school? It's time step outside the classroom.

In Metro Detroit, options abound for digging into Black history and learning as a family. From the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History — which is offering free admission for kids every Thursday with the purchase of an adult ticket — to The Henry Ford, this region is chock-full of museums and places to go with powerful artifacts and displays that bring Black history to life and its impact on our society as a whole. Black history is American history.

Whether your kids or grandkids are 3 or 13, it's about making history accessible and provoking conversations. And that's the best way to really dig in, said Cynthia Jones, The Henry Ford's director of museum experiences and engagement. She suggests asking kids open-ended questions that encourage curiosity, she said.

"When you ask those open-ended questions, it can lead to a conversation," said Jones.

And encouraging empathy is key to helping kids understand experiences they haven't experienced first-hand, she said.

"No matter what the age is, but especially with young learners, we know it can help to think 'How was someone feeling when they did this?,'" said Jones.

Here are several ways to dig into Black History Month as a family.

'Stories of Black Empowerment' Tour

When it comes to powerful artifacts that really speak to our country's complicated history with race, it doesn't get much more eye-opening than the 36-passenger bus on which Rosa Parks in 1955 refused to give up her seat to a White man in Montgomery, Alabama.

On display now for 20 years at The Henry Ford, the bus is one of many objects that illustrate different facets of Black history. The Henry Ford has a free app, THF Connect, that actually guides patrons on various tours, and this month's featured tour is a "Stories of Black Empowerment" tour.

The tour, available year-round and audio from The Henry Ford's curators, includes not just the Rosa Parks bus, but also a microscope that belonged to renowned Black scientist George Washington Carver, an 1845 memoir of Frederick Douglass and a 1974 Warrior Concept Car designed by Black American car designer, McKinley Thompson. Thompson was Ford Motor Company's first Black car designer.

"What we've basically decided to do is say 'We have all this great content, all this really interesting stuff,'" said Jones. "How do we use a month like Black History Month to really shine a light on that and yet also ensure that we aren't just shining a light on it for just 28 days but shining a light on it year-round?"

The Henry Ford also has a pop-up exhibit that runs through the end of March, Quiet & Loud Protest, on how three different artist-activists have used graphics to demand change and organize communities, which might be a good fit for teens.

'And Still We Rise' exhibit

If you want to help your older kids fully understand America's ugly history with slavery, a visit to the Wright Museum's "And Still We Rise" exhibit is a must. Detailing the slave trade from Africa to the United States, the 22,000-square-foot long-term exhibit even includes a replica of a slave ship and what it would've been like for individuals crossing the ocean to be sold as slaves.

Considered the central experience of the museum, it contains more than 20 galleries that "allow patrons to travel over time and across geographic boundaries," according to the Wright.

And every Thursday throughout February, the Wright will present special virtual segments delving into portions of "And Still We Rise." The segments — upcoming topics include the Transatlantic Slave Trade; Resilience and Resistance, Africans in America; and Emancipation & the Great Migration — are free but registration is required.

"The history of African Americans is not simply slavery," said Douglas McCray, a museum educator at the Wright, during a Feb. 3 segment. "The people have a very great history and in order to really understand and learn about it, you have to go as far back as Africa. I like to describe it as focusing on the Africa in African-American. Africa is actually woven into the very fabric of America. You can’t have America without Africa."

'The New Black Vanguard' at DIA

For a generation of kids raised on selfies, the Detroit Institute of Arts' "The New Black Vanguard: Photography between Art and Fashion" is an engaging, bold and thought-provoking look at rising Black photographers and their work.

It features more than 100 colorful and evocative images, exploring not just fashion and art but gender roles, sexuality, even hair. The show is curated by Antwaun Sargent, a Chicago-based writer and critic. A small portion of the exhibition showcases images by six Detroit photographers.

The exhibit is just one part of the DIA's Black History Month programming. An open mic and panel presentation inside the museum's lecture hall, "A Matter of Life and Language: A Poetry Series for Youth," at 1:30 p.m. Saturday is geared toward teens. It's free but registration is required.

And if you'd like to explore Black art with your kids, the DIA also is home to the Center for African American Art, the first permanent collection of galleries at an encyclopedic art museum in the country devoted to African American art. It includes works from American artists such as Benny Andrews, Elizabeth Catlett, Robert S. Duncanson, Sam Gilliam, David Hammons and Charles McGee.

