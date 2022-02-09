George Cvetanovski, owner of ‘Detroit actors bar’ 7 Brothers has died

George Cvetanovski is being remembered by Detroit actors and comedians following the recent death of former owner of 7 Brothers Bar in Hamtramck.

“Detroiters” actor Sam Richardson posted about Cvetanovski on Instagram last week.

“I loved him very much. I will miss him.” Richardson wrote, calling 7 Brothers the “Detroit actors bar” and saying he was a regular before he was old enough to drink there.

“I was in there so soooooo much. It should have been obvious I was under age, because my drink of choice was a White Russian and they had to keep cream in the fridge of this dive bar just for (me).”

Cvetanovski opened 7 Brothers on Jos Campau in Hamtramck in 1977, and in the late 1990s it became a hangout for local actors, including Southfield native Keegan-Michael Key, and later, Richardson. The small dive was known for cheap drinks, walls plastered with actors' headshots and playbills and a jukebox that had local band CDs and songs from Cvetanovski's native Macedonia.

The silver-haired Cvetanovski retired in 2016 and closed 7 Brothers.

An anonymous former employee posted from the 7 Brothers Facebook page last week.

"I know how much George and this bar meant to so many people, and seeing all the 'check ins' today has been fantastic. Know that he lived for this place and all the people that frequented it over it’s many years. He will be sorely missed, but live on as a Hamtramck legend for sure."

According to Mandziuk and Son Funeral Home, Cvetanovski, who died Feb. 2, is survived by his daughter Mirjana Saveski, and had two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. The family will hold a visitation and service for Cvetanovski this weekend in Sterling Heights.