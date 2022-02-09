The Henry Ford slashes admission prices for low-income residents

In a push to boost museum accessibility to all patrons, including those with limited incomes, The Henry Ford on Wednesday said it's now offering $3 admission to those who receive food stamps or WIC benefits.

The initiative is part of Museums for All, a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services that The Henry Ford has joined. Museums for All is administered by the Association of Children’s Museums to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits, which research has shown has a positive impact on kids' development and academic performance.

"Museums for All is part of The Henry Ford’s broad commitment to seek, include, and welcome all audiences," said The Henry Ford in a press release Wednesday.

The $3 admission will be offered to those who receive SNAP/EBT or WIC benefits, along with four guests. It applies to both The Henry Ford and Greenfield Village, which reopens for the season in April. The parking fee also will be waived.

Ticket prices to The Henry Ford typically start at $27 for those 12 and up and $30 to Greenfield Village. Rates are less for members and seniors.

Museums for All, which launched in 2014, has served more than 3.5 million visitors. More than 700 cultural institutions across the country participate in the initiative, including art museums, children’s museums, science centers, botanical gardens, zoos, history museums and more.

