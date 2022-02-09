Five ways to celebrate with your Galentines this Valentine's Day in Metro Detroit

Forget sweethearts and significant others. Grab your favorite Galentines, or gal pals, to do something fun this Valentine's Day.

From candle making workshops to painting parties, Metro Detroit has a host of Galentines options this weekend and early next week to celebrate female friendship.

"Galentine's Day" entered pop culture vernacular about a decade ago when the hit NBC show "Parks and Recreation" dedicated an entire episode to Galentine's Day. Since then, events have popped up across the country specifically for Galentines.