Faster Horses lineup includes some of country's biggest stars

Morgan Wallen, Eric Church and Tim McGraw will headline this year's edition of Faster Horses, promoters announced Wednesday.

They spearhead a lineup that includes Jake Owen, Brothers Osborne, Cold Swindell, Jordan Davis, Chris Janson, Ashley McBryde, Lauren Alaina, Michael Ray and more.

Tickets for this year's festival, July 22-24 at the Michigan International Speedway grounds in Brooklyn, go on sale at 10 a.m. March 11.

Wallen, the fast-rising country star, found himself the subject of protests last year after video surfaced of him using the "n-word" with friends. As a result, his music was removed from radio stations and streaming service playlists, but it didn't slow his popularity with listeners, and his 2021 set "Dangerous: The Double Album" topped Billboard's Top 200 albums list for 10 weeks, more than any other artist in 2021.

Eric Church, who performed last month at Little Caesars Arena, returns to the three-day country music festival after headlining in 2016.

Tim McGraw, who currently stars in the "Yellowstone" prequel series "1883," headlined the festival in 2014.

Faster Horses kicked off in 2013 and routinely draws around 40,000 people over its three days.

Four people died at last year's event, three from exposure to carbon monoxide poisoning and one from natural causes.

