New $1M grant pushes Motown Museum to nearly 70% of fundraising goal

The Motown Museum, in the midst of an extensive $55 million capital campaign to renovate and expand its facilities and programming, got one step closer to its goal with a $1 million donation from Bank of America.

The donation, announced Wednesday, brings the museum's capital campaign to $38 million, nearly 70% to its $55 million goal. The campaign's first phase, Hitsville Next, involves transforming three original Motown-era homes to serve as the museum's educational and creative programming hub.

“We are incredibly grateful to Bank of America and can’t thank them enough for their partnership, which is impactful as we prepare for our expansion and tell the stories of the incredible Motown legacy on a larger scale,” said Motown Museum CEO Robin Terry in a press release. “Their commitment to supporting culture and taking meaningful action to build thriving communities is admirable and reflective in this generous gift.”

Bank of America's donation comes as the Motown Museum — which is currently closed for public tours because of its renovations — is in the midst of the second phase of construction for its renovations. Work started last year on an outdoor plaza with landscaping in front of the museum that will be used for outdoor programming.

The Motown Museum launched its capital campaign in 2016 to enlarge its footprint from 10,000 square feet to 50,000 square feet, add interactive exhibits and boost programming. Originally officials planned to raise $50 million, but raised their goal to $55 million last year because of rising construction costs related to the pandemic.

“A vibrant community is fueled by its artistic and cultural centers, and in Detroit, there’s no better example than the Motown Museum,” said Matt Elliott, Bank of America Michigan's president, in a press release. “Detroiters and visitors from around the world will now enjoy new and inspiring experiences at the museum, made possible in part through financial support from Bank of America. This not only celebrates the Motown legacy, but will also spur new investment and tourism, aligning with our pledge to support initiatives that help create economic mobility.”

Berry Gordy Jr. launched Motown, or Hitsville, in a modest house on Detroit's West Grand Boulevard in 1959, which is where the museum is now based. It became the epicenter of Motown, developing iconic artists such as the Supremes, Marvin Gaye, the Temptations, Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson and the Miracles.

Bank of America's donation is the latest gift to the Motown Museum's capital. In 2021, the museum secured at two of its biggest donations — $5 million from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation and $5 million from MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

