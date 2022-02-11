Who is performing at this year's Super Bowl halftime show? Eminem, Dr. Dre and more

The Detroit News

Super Bowl LVI is upon us with the Cincinnati Bengals facing the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

And though Michiganians can cheer on former Lion Matthew Stafford and others with connections here, the halftime show will also be representing this state.

Here's what to expect for the Super Bowl halftime show.

Who is performing?

Detroit rapper Eminem is joining an all-star group alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige.

The five artists have combined for 43 Grammys and have created 22 No. 1 Billboard albums, according to a release when the performers were announced in 2021.

It's set to be the most hip-hop heavy halftime ever. Read more about it at this Detroit News article.

Last month, a promotional video called, "The Call," was released, teasing to the halftime show. Check it out:

More:Eminem to join all-star team at Super Bowl LVI halftime show

What time will the Super Bowl halftime show start?

Kickoff for Super Bowl LVI is set for 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday.

The halftime show will be after the first two quarters of the game, which means it could start around 8 p.m. or 8:30 p.m.

How to watch

Super Bowl LVI will be broadcast on NBC and streamed on Peacock. The game and halftime show can also be watched via NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App.