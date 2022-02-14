Kevin Hart announces Detroit show in July; Jason Aldean to visit Pine Knob

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart and country music superstar Jason Aldean are headed to Metro Detroit this summer.

Hart is bringing his "Reality Check Tour" on July 15 to Detroit's Little Caesars Arena, his first major tour in four years, while Aldean stops Aug. 14 at Pine Knob Music Theatre with several special guests for his “Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour." Tickets go on sale Friday for both shows.

Hart's "The Reality Check Tour" includes more than 30 arena dates across North America. Tickets start at $59.50. His last tour, 2018's "Irresponsible Tour," sold more than 1 million tickets across the globe.

"There is nothing better than making people laugh, I can feel the energy in the venues like caffeine pumping through my veins," said Hart, who also will stop at Grand Rapids' Van Andel Arena on July 16, in a press release. "I’ve been cooking up something special and have thoughts I need to get off my chest. Go get your tickets and come ready to have a good night!”

Aldean's 34-city “Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour," meanwhile, will feature special guests Gabby Barrett, John Morgan and Dee Jay Silver. Prices start at $39.95 for lawn seats.

“I’m ready to get back out and feel the nights come alive,” said Aldean in a press release. “We are already thinking about the setlist…there will be some songs off the new record like ‘Rock And Roll Cowboy,’ which felt like a great tour name because it’s all about knowing you belong on the road.”

