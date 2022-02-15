Frustrated 'Van Gogh' ticketholders want answers. Producers urge patience

Two months-long delays. A secret venue. Frustrated ticketholders.

Will Detroit's newest immersive digital art experience that lets patrons step inside the iconic work of Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh finally happen as promised this spring? Yes, insist producers, but many local ticketholders are still leery.

"Immersive Van Gogh Detroit" is set to open May 12 at the former Harmonie Club on East Grand River in Detroit, seven months after it was originally supposed to debut in October. It was delayed again earlier this month because of issues related to COVID.

Producer Corey Ross of Lighthouse Immersive, which has put on "Immersive Van Gogh" experiences in more than a dozen cities across the country including Chicago, New York and Los Angeles, insists the new exhibit is not a scam. Millions have already seen it, he said.

"'Immersive Van Gogh' has welcomed 4.5 million guests across North America since its 2020 debut," said producer Ross in an email Friday to The Detroit News. "This means 1 in 90 American citizens has seen our show. We have opened 16 venues in the United States, some that went on to have very successful runs, most of which continue to this day."

"Immersive Van Gogh Detroit" will be the city's second immersive Van Gogh experience. "Beyond Van Gogh," produced by a separate team from Montreal's Normal Studio, opened late last June and ran through October at Huntington Place, previously the TCF Center. It dazzled viewers with roughly 300 digitally projected floor-to-ceiling images of Van Gogh's masterpieces, including "The Starry Night," "Sunflowers," and "Café Terrace at Night."

But many ticketholders waiting for the newest exhibit have run out of patience; some have sought refunds.

Ross said anyone who wants a refund can get one by following the email instructions on their tickets. Patrons also can request a new date to attend the exhibit if their tickets issued after the February delay present a conflict.

Patricia Butler of Livonia said she's accepted the latest delay — but that's it. She said the entire approach to the exhibit has seemed very "amateurish."

"If it gets rescheduled again, you're done," Butler wrote on a Facebook page for the exhibit after the latest postponement was announced in early February. "Three strikes and you're out! Enough. This is outrageous."

Immersive Van Gogh experiences by different producers have opened up all over the world in the last two years. "Immersive Van Gogh Detroit," which bills itself as the "original" immersive Van Gogh experience, was created by renowned Italian digital artist Massimiliano Siccardi, who for 30 years has been pioneering immersive exhibitions in Europe.

Ross said several factors caused the delays, first venue issues last fall and then the omicron variant this year. And he said the reason they kept the venue location in Detroit secret for so long was to "build up intrigue."

Omicron "infected numerous members of our staff and slowed down our build time," said Ross. "And when we made the postponement announcement, the viral wave was still raging and we were unsure when things might improve. We worried about opening in an environment that was not safe for visitors and staff, which has always been a primary value of ours."

The former Harmonie Club opened in 1895 and was designed in a Beaux Arts style by architect Richard E. Raseman. It was once a musical and social organization for Detroit's growing German immigrant community, according to historicdetroit.org, but membership dwindled by the 1950s and the building was sold. The 38,000-square-foot building, still considered one of the best and least altered Beaux Arts structures in Detroit, was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1980.

Ross said he and his team often likes to choose unique historic venues for their immersive experiences because it customizes the experience for the visitors in a particular city.

"We are art lovers, and that includes beautiful architecture, and our creative team loves it when they can customize our presentations to embrace the architecture of a beautiful building," said Ross. "We also love to open long-shuttered venues to the public so that they can appreciate the artistry and craftsmanship of another era."

And Ross insists that they plan to do more in the city than just present an immersive Van Gogh experience. He said they also want to create some kind artist-in-residence program in Detroit, something they also did as part of their immersive experience in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"We want to do as much good for the city as we can," he said.

Ross said he understands how frustrated ticketholders must be in Detroit. Still, he hopes they'll give the exhibit a chance.

"We promise it will be worth the wait," he said.

mfeighan@detroitnews.com

'Immersive Van Gogh Detroit' ticket changes

To request a change to the date of your tickets or a refund, email ticketing@detroitvangogh.com.