'Dear Evan Hansen,' 'Mean Girls' part of Broadway in Detroit's 60th season

Broadway in Detroit is celebrating its milestone 60th anniversary with a big 2022-23 season that was unveiled Thursday and includes Broadway hits such as "Dear Evan Hansen, "Mean Girls" and "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical."

The new seven-show subscription season will have a big dose of Detroit with "Ain't Too Proud," the musical about the rise of Motown's own Temptations. It stops at the Detroit Opera House in August.

“For our 60th Anniversary season, we have put together a really spectacular season,” said Broadway in Detroit Executive Director Alan Lichtenstein. “Six of our seven shows are making their Detroit premieres. This amazing lineup of blockbuster shows is one you will never forget!”

"Hamilton," the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical phenomenon with music by Lin-Manuel Miranda, also returns to Detroit this November and December this year. It isn't included in the season subscription but will be "a priority purchase opportunity for subscribers," according to Broadway in Detroit, meaning subscribers will have the first chance to buy tickets.

Music-themed shows will figure prominently into the new 2022-23 season.

Besides the Tony-nominated "Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations," the book for which was written by Detroit native Dominique Morisseau, "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical" will hit the Detroit Opera House in December and "Jagged Little Pill," based on Alanis Morissette's hugely popular 1995 album of the name, arrives at the Fisher in February of 2023.

Both "Tina" and "Jagged Little Pill" were nominated for a Tony Award in 2021 for Best Musical.

Originally opened in 1928 as a 3,500-seat movie theater and vaudeville house, the Fisher was converted into a Broadway venue in 1961 when D.T. Nederlander and his sons purchased the theater and gave it a complete mid-century makeover. In March of 2021, London-based International Entertainment Holdings Limited, the parent company of the Ambassador Theatre Group, purchased the now 2,100-seat Fisher.

The 2022-23 season will include two new musicals. Along with "Jagged Little Pill," "Beetlejuice" is another new musical based on Tim Burton's beloved movie.

The new season will kick off in June with "Mean Girls," the hit musical based on the movie. The book for the musical was written by Tina Fey and it was composed by Jeff Richmond of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt."

"Dear Evan Hansen," which won the Tony for best new musical in 2017 and will head to the Fisher in September and October, was originally supposed to be part of Broadway in Detroit's 2019-20 season but then COVID hit.

“Our fans have been eagerly waiting for 'Dear Evan Hansen' to arrive, and we could not be more excited to bring 'Ain’t Too Proud' home to the Motor City," said Lichtenstein. "Detroit audiences are going to be some of the first in the country to see 'Tina,' 'Beetlejuice,' and 'Jagged Little Pill.' And 'Mean Girls' and the stunning revival of 'My Fair Lady' are the cherries on top of our biggest celebration season ever.”

Subscription tickets for the entire 2022-23 season will start at $425. New subscriptions will be available for purchase beginning March 21. Current subscribers have to renew by April 15 to keep the same seats. And all subscribers will have the chance to purchase "Hamilton" tickets when they go on sale later this year.

mfeighan@detroitnews.com