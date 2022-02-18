Tennessee Whiskey in Comerica Park: Chris Stapleton playing Tigers home

Grammy-winning country superstar Chris Stapleton will play his biggest Detroit concert to date when he headlines Comerica Park on July 8, promoters announced Friday.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 25 via Ticketmaster. Members of Stapleton's fan club will have early access to tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Stapleton will kick off an already crowded weekend of shows at the Detroit Tigers' ballpark; Billy Joel plays there the following night on July 9, and Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts play Comerica Park on July 10.

Elton John, meanwhile, is due to perform at Comerica on July 18, while Red Hot Chili Peppers and the Strokes will hit centerfield on Aug. 14.

Stapleton's latest album, "Starting Over," was released in Nov. 2020. The set arrived at No. 3 on Billboard's Top 200 albums chart.

"Starting Over" is nominated for Best Country Album at this year's Grammy Awards. The 43-year-old Kentucky native and "Tennessee Whiskey" singer is also up for Best Country Solo Performance for "You Should Probably Leave" and Best Country Song for "Cold."

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Marty Stuart and Madeline Edwards will open the Comerica show, which is part of Stapleton's 55-date 2022 "All-American Road Show" tour.

The trek kicks off in March in Houston and wraps Oct. 27 in Fort Worth; other nearby stops include an April 20 engagement at Toledo's Huntington Center and a July 21 date at Mount Pleasant's Soaring Eagle Casino.

Stapleton's last area performance was a double-dip at DTE Energy Music Theatre on Aug. 6 and 7, 2021.

Stapleton teamed up with "Respect" star Jennifer Hudson for a scorching run through of Aretha Franklin's "Night Life" and "You Are My Sunshine" at November's CMA Awards. Watch the performance below.

