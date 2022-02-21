Eminem, Dr. Dre return to Billboard Top 10 post-Super Bowl performance

Both Eminem and Dr. Dre experienced a Super sales boost following their performance at halftime of Super Bowl 56.

Eminem's 2005 greatest hits compilation "Curtain Call: The Hits" and Dr. Dre's "2001" album both jump back into the Top 10 on Billboard's Top 200 albums chart this week, Billboard reports.

"Curtain Call" lands at No. 8 on the chart, up from No. 126 on last week's tally, while "2001" — which was released in 1999 — finishes the week at No. 9. Eminem's album sold 31,000 equivalent album units, while "2001" was just behind with 30,500 units.

"Curtain Call" has spent 568 weeks, or nearly 11 years, on the Billboard 200, and this marks its first appearance in the Top 10 since 2006. For "2001," it's the album's first time in the chart's Top 10 since May 2000.

Eminem and Dre, along with Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent, performed a medley of hits at halftime of the Super Bowl on Feb. 13. According to NBC, 103.4 million viewers watched the show, a 7% uptick from 2021, when the Weeknd headlined the show.

The soundtrack to Disney's "Encanto" tops this week's Billboard 200 for a 7th non-consecutive week.

The rest of the Top 10: Gunna's "DS4Ever" (No. 2), Morgan Wallen's "Dangerous: The Double Album" (No. 3), Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" (No. 4), the Weeknd's "The Highlights" (No. 5), Doja Cat's "Planet Her" (No. 6), Adele's "30" (No. 7) and Olivia Rodrigo's "Sour" (No. 10).

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama