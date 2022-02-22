Chris Rock heading to Fox Theatre in September

Chris Rock is headed to the Fox Theatre as part of his 2022 tour, venue officials announced Tuesday.

The superstar comedian, 57, will play the Fox on Sept. 16. Tickets start at $49.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster channels.

The show is part of Rock's "Ego Death World Tour 2022" which kicks off April 2 in Atlantic City.

No phones will be allowed to be used during the show. Phones will be placed in Yondr pouches at the venue gates and will be locked for the duration of the performance.

Rock's last Detroit shows were at the Fox in April 2017.

