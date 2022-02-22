John Mulaney announces biggest Detroit shows of his career

John Mulaney has lined up a pair of shows at the Fox Theatre on his 'From Scratch' tour, venue officials announced Tuesday.

The comedian will perform an early (7 p.m.) and a late show (10 p.m.) at the Fox on Sept. 9. Tickets for both shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster channels, with pre-sales starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The shows will be the biggest Detroit shows of Mulaney's career. His last Detroit performance was in 2017 at the Fillmore Detroit.

Mulaney, a former writer at "SNL," which host this weekend's show with musical guest LCD Soundsystem. It will be Mulaney's fifth time hosting "SNL."

Mulaney's 2022 stand-up tour kicks off March 11 in Wilkes-Barre, Penn. and wraps Sept. 24 in Pittsburgh.

