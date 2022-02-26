Dua Lipa delivers dance-pop euphoria at Little Caesars Arena

Dua Lipa struck a fine balance between past, present and future Friday night at Little Caesars Arena, burning through a peppy, high energy set of blissful dance-pop material in front of a lively, sold-out crowd.

It was the 26-year-old English singer's first major concert in Detroit, and she worked the stage like a seasoned veteran, singing, dancing and dominating her way through her 18-song setlist and keeping the mood buoyant and bouncy throughout the 90-minute set.

The tour stop came on her "Future Nostalgia" tour, named for her 2020 album, which came out just two weeks into the shutdown brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The album was an escape from the eminent dread of the situation for many of her fans, and Friday's show was a release for both the crowd and for the performer who held center stage throughout the evening.

"I'm so (expletive) happy to be here tonight," Dua told the audience of mostly twentysomethings midway through the show. "We've been wanting to put this show on for two years."

It was a rich production that utilized a main end stage and a smaller stage near the center of the arena, the two connected by a catwalk. Dua was joined on stage by a team of 10 dancers — who were given their own intro video, complete with credits, at the top of the show — and four backup singers, along with a four-piece band, tucked onto the wings of the stage, a half-step below everyone else.

A large video screen projected images to help set the mood of the songs — a voyage under the sea on "We're Good," and several trips through the cosmos sprinkled elsewhere — while lasers, confetti canons and a balloon drop kept the gimmicks coming.

But Dua's confidence and her control of the stage was the best trick of the night. She has a sturdy and commanding stage presence and never showed the effects of her constant work on the stage; if she was winded at any point, she never let on. She always held the audience's eye while channeling the energy of any number of pop stars past, from Cher to Madonna to Gwen Stefani to Lady Gaga.

In just two albums — "Future Nostalgia" was preceded by her 2017 self-titled debut set — Dua has amassed a sizable number of smash hits, including seven that have blown past the 1 billion streams threshold on Spotify.

Opener "Physical" set the tone for the night, with Dua dressed head to toe in form-fitting fluorescent green, accented by highlighter heels. "Baby, keep on dancing like you ain't got a choice," she sang, throwing down a gauntlet for the night that both she and the crowd followed like they were strict orders from above.

