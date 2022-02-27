'Frida' opera captures passion and pain of famed Mexican painter's life

As the first act of Michigan Opera Theatre's encore production of "Frida" draws to a close, an anguished Frida Kahlo, the famed Mexican painter, collapses in the center of the stage, gripping a pile of red ribbon.

The ribbon, or cord, symbolizes the baby Kahlo desperately wants to have with husband Diego Rivera but can't. Behind her, Kahlo's painting, "Henry Ford Hospital," flashes across a large screen. Painted after she had a miscarriage at the Detroit hospital in the early 1930s, it shows her in a pool of blood. Red cords connect to her fetus, an orchid and four other objects.