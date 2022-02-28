All Elite Wrestling going big in its Detroit debut

Detroit is All Elite.

Pro wrestling company All Elite Wrestling will run its first show in Detroit on June 29, the company announced Monday, with a live TV taping at Little Caesars Arena.

Tickets, starting at $29, go on sale at 10 a.m. March 11 via aewtix.com and through Ticketmaster channels.

The June 29 show will be a live broadcast of AEW's "Dynamite" show, which airs live on TBS, as well as a taping of its Friday night "Rampage" show.

AEW was launched in January 2019 and is home to popular wrestlers Chris Jericho, CM Punk, Sting, Darby Allin, Jon Moxley, Britt Baker, Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks and more.

It is a rival promotion to Vince McMahon's World Wrestling Entertainment, and has been a landing pad for many wrestlers who have left WWE over the last three years.

