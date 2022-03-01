ENTERTAINMENT

Blondie announces first Metro Detroit concert in nearly a decade

The group has lined up a summertime show at Detroit's Fox Theatre; tickets go on sale Friday.

Adam Graham
The Detroit News
View Comments

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Blondie will make their first area appearance in nearly a decade when the group performs at the Fox Theatre on Aug. 26, venue officials announced Tuesday. 

Tickets for the show start at $29.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster channels. 

"Call me, on the line. Call me at 4 p.m. for my dinner time! Call me." Debbie Harry performs at the 2015 City Parks Foundation Gala, Monday, June 22, in New York.

The show is part of the group's 2022 "Against the Odds" tour. British punk rock outfit the Damned will open. 

Blondie's last studio album was 2017's "Pollinator." Last year, the group released a live EP, "Vivir en la Habana," as well as a Christmas single titled "Yuletide Throwdown." 

Blondie's last Metro Detroit visit was a Royal Oak Music Theatre concert in September 2013. 

The band, which is fronted by Debbie Harry, paid homage to the Motor City on "Detroit 442," a song from the band's sophomore album, 1978's "Plastic Letters." 

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama

View Comments