Blondie announces first Metro Detroit concert in nearly a decade

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Blondie will make their first area appearance in nearly a decade when the group performs at the Fox Theatre on Aug. 26, venue officials announced Tuesday.

Tickets for the show start at $29.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster channels.

The show is part of the group's 2022 "Against the Odds" tour. British punk rock outfit the Damned will open.

Blondie's last studio album was 2017's "Pollinator." Last year, the group released a live EP, "Vivir en la Habana," as well as a Christmas single titled "Yuletide Throwdown."

Blondie's last Metro Detroit visit was a Royal Oak Music Theatre concert in September 2013.

The band, which is fronted by Debbie Harry, paid homage to the Motor City on "Detroit 442," a song from the band's sophomore album, 1978's "Plastic Letters."

