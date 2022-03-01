Ranking the Batmen: Who's the best (and worst) on-screen Batman?

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

This week sees the release of "The Batman," the latest big screen take on the Dark Knight, the top dog when it comes to our cinematic superheroes. (Read our review of the film here.)

Sure, others have come along and out-grossed the Caped Crusader at the box office, but it was the original "Batman" movie in 1989 that awakened Hollywood to what big screen superheroes could be, and laid the blueprint for our current all-in comic book franchise landscape.