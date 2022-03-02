'Amazing Race' finale: How will Metro Detroit's father-daughter duo finish?

Will Metro Detroit father-daughter duo Arun and Natalia Kumar win it all, including the $1 million grand prize, on "The Amazing Race"? Viewers will find out the winner tonight during the season finale.

Arun of Sterling Heights and Natalia of Commerce Township are among the final four teams competing on the 33rd season of the Emmy-winning reality show. Natalia said she and her dad, longtime fans of the show who've been watching it for years, are in Florida to watch the final episode at a viewing party hosted by another team. The finale airs at 8 p.m. on CBS 62 in Detroit.

"We are in Miami to watch the finale with the rest of the cast," said Natalia in an email. "Lulu and Lala (Gonzalez) are hosting it."

Arun, 56, and Natalia, 28, are one of 11 teams who've competed this season, which producers are calling the most unusual season "Amazing Race" history because of COVID. The two were actually eliminated in the leg right before filming shut down in February of 2020 after a difficult singing and dancing challenge in Scotland. But they were allowed to return to the race when filming resumed nearly a year and a half later, in the fall of 2021, because some teams didn't come back.

So far, they've traveled to 17 cities in seven countries, said Natalia. That includes Scotland, England, Switzerland, France, Greece, Portugal, and the United States. The winning team wins $1 million.

But they've had their share of ups and downs. Even after Arun and Natalia were allowed to return to the race when filming resumed, they struggled during nearly every leg with navigating and driving. They finished last on two other legs, but were allowed to keep racing because they were non-elimination legs of the race.

Arun, the oldest competitor this season of "The Amazing Race," is the co-owner of four Dunkin' franchises in Metro Detroit. Natalia is a design lead at Ford Motor Co.

Natalia, who got married during the long pit stop from filming, actually applied to compete on the show with her now husband. But when her husband couldn't get out of work to compete, Arun said he'd step in to be Natalia's teammate.

"When she told me, I told her, 'Are you serious? You applied to the race without letting me know?'" said Arun told The Detroit News before the season premiere in early January. "...Natalia and me have been watching 'The Amazing Race' from episode one. We've never missed an episode. It's always been my dream to be on 'The Amazing Race.'"

But to win the $1 million grand prize, Arun and Natalia will have to beat some tough competition. Penn and Kim Holderness, social media stars from North Carolina, have won several legs of the race. And flight attendants Raquel Moore and Cayla Platt have been coming on strong as the season draws to a close.

Win or lose, Arun said it's the best thing he's ever done in his life.

"And I got to do this with Natalia," said Arun. "It was just so amazing."

mfeighan@detroitnews.com