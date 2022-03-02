Detroit artist, artist collective among new Knight Arts & Tech fellows

A Detroit-based artist and artist collective, both integrating technology into their craft, are part of the latest group of Knight Arts & Tech fellows, a new fellowship that gives them $50,000 each to use how they choose.

Mother Cyborg, a performance artist and educator, and Complex Movement, Detroit-based artist collective committed to social justice, are among the five recipients of the 2022 Knight Arts + Tech Fellowship, which were announced Wednesday.

The fellowships, which are only in their second year, are part of the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. They're given to artists who are using new and emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, digital media, augmented and virtual reality, digital fabrication, immersive installation, software and coding — "in thoughtful, creative or poetic ways to expand the field," according to a press release.

“Artists push us to think differently about technology — how it can be used to create new forms, and new ways of interacting and thinking,” said Koven Smith, Knight’s senior director of Arts. “The 2022 Arts and Tech fellows show how, even in times that require rapid adaptation, artists can point the way forward by using technology in expressive, ethical and innovative ways.”

Both Detroit-based fellows "are forging new paths in the intersection of art and technology," said a press release.

Mother Cyborg, whose real name is Diana Nucera, describes herself as a musician, technologist, community organizer and educator. She said she's motivated by a vision of the future "where the greatest possibilities for collective liberation, art and technology merge."

"I develop music, art, and educational tools to reveal the complexities that occur where technology intersects with social spaces, economies," she writes on her website.

Complex Movements, meanwhile, consists of five multidisciplinary artists, writers and animators — Wesley Taylor, L05 (or Carlos Garcia), ill Weaver; Sage Crump and Waajeed — committed to exploring connections of complex science and social justice movements through multimedia interactive performance work. The collective is inspired by the writings, philosophy and experience of Detroit-based activist Grace Lee Boggs.

