Emagine Entertainment celebrates Women’s History Month with a series of female-centric films

By Erica Hobbs

Special to The Detroit News

Women’s History Month begins this week, and Emagine Entertainment is marking the occasion with a series of films celebrating female filmmakers and stories. Starting Friday, Emagine theaters in Birch Run, Canton, Novi, Rochester Hills and Royal Oak will feature a different female-centric movie every week with all tickets $5.

“I think it’s important to celebrate diversity in all forms, the filmmaking business certainly not one that is unique to men,” Emagine Entertainment Chairman Paul Glantz said. “We’ve got legions of successful actresses, and I think it’s about time we acknowledge that talent that’s behind the camera as well.”

The films include:

· March 4 – 10: “Erin Brockovich” (Rated R)

· March 11 – 17: “A League of Their Own” (Rated PG)

· March 18 – 24: “Zero Dark Thirty” (Rated R)

· March 25 – 31: “Clueless” (Rated PG-13)

Glantz said the theater chain selected the films with heavy influence from its female executives

“We wanted to show films that we think are classics and greatly beloved, and showcase women’s talent in particular,” he said.

Starring Julia Roberts and written by Susannah Grant, 2000’s “Erin Brockovich” is a drama depicting the true story of the battle between the title character and the Pacific Gas and Electric Company. Brockovich, a consumer advocate, leads a class action lawsuit against the energy corporation after discovering they had been quietly dumping contaminated water and poisoning the residents of Hinkley, Calif. The film garnered much acclaim, including Best Actress Oscar and Golden Globes wins for Roberts, as well as a Best Original Screenplay Oscar nomination for Grant.

“A League of Their Own” is a 1992 sports dramedy that tells the story of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, a real-life league formed during World War II when the men were away fighting. It stars Geena Davis, Lori Petty, Madonna and Rosie O’Donnell, with production credits including director Penny Marshall and writers Kim Wilson and Kelly Candaele. The film earned two Golden Globe nominations, including Best Actress for Davis and Best Original Song for Madonna and Shep Pettibone, as well as a Grammy nomination for Carole King for Best Song.

2012’s “Zero Dark Thirty” is a thriller depicting the decade-long hunt for al-Qaeda terrorist leader Osama bin Laden. Directed by Katheryn Bigelow, Jessica Chastain stars at the CIA analyst charged with leading the task. The film’s numerous acclaims include a Best Actress Golden Globes win and Oscar nomination for Chastain, a Best Director Golden Globes nomination for Bigelow and Best Motion Picture Oscars and Golden Globes nominations.

The 1995 cult classic “Clueless” concludes the series, following rich, popular high school student Cher Horowitz as she tries to play matchmaker and navigate life in Beverly Hills. The comedy was written and directed by Amy Heckerling and stars Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Brittany Murphy. The film is considered one of the best teen films of all time, with numerous accolades, including being named in 2008 as one of Entertainment Weekly’s 100 “New Classics.”

Glantz said this is the first time Emagine has offered a Women’s History Month film series, and they plan to continue it next year with four new movies.

While these are older movies that people could watch from home, Glantz said people should check out the series, because watching a movie on the big screen is a completely different experience.

“They’re going to see some great films,” he said, “and they’re going to see them in a great environment.”

The Women’s History Month film series will take place March 4-31 at Emagine theaters in Birch Run, Canton, Novi, Rochester Hills and Royal Oak. Tickets are $5 and available at the box office or online. For showtimes and additional information visit www.emagine-entertainment.com.