'After Yang' review: Slow-burn sci-fi drama leaves an impression

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

In a not-too-far-off future, androids are not only commonplace, they're family members, and maybe even a little human.

That's the set-up of "After Yang," a contemplative, slow burn sci-fi drama about what it means to be alive, and who gets to be "alive."

Colin Farrell, an actor who bounces between blockbusters and small indies with ease, is at his quietest as Jake, a father who embarks on a path of discovery when his family's A.I. bot Yang (Justin H. Min) loses functionality. (It's a 180 degree turn from Farrell's loud performance underneath a mountain of makeup as the Penguin in "The Batman.")

Yang is a "Second Sibling," an older brother for Jake and Kyra's ("Queen & Slim's" Jodie Turner-Smith) adopted daughter, Mika (Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja). He's programmed to teach her fun facts about her Chinese heritage, but more than that, he's a companion. In this world, the line between human and droid (they're called "techno-sapiens") is blurred to the point of obscurity.

In setting out to have Yang fixed, Jake learns more about his life, and he's able to plug into his memory bank and replay his memories. Another filmmaker might turn this into a paranoid thriller about the dangers of technology. But writer-director Kogonada ("Columbus"), adapting a Alexander Weinstein's Detroit-set short story, has a much more delicate touch, and is interested in exploring ideas of memory, grief and loss. It's a deeply cerebral work that is just as much about what is said as what is unsaid.

A fireworks show it's not. But "After Yang" is affecting in the way it crawls into the mind and nests there, and in its rich ideas (driverless cars with plant-covered interiors?) that are an unspoken part of its universe and vision. Whatever the future of filmmaking looks like, Kogonada has a place in it.

'After Yang'

GRADE: B

Rated PG: for some thematic elements and language

Running time: 95 minutes

On Showtime