'Pieces of Her' review: Little problems add up in Netflix mystery

Tom Long

Special to The Detroit News

“Pieces of Her” plays a too-familiar game called Somebody Has A Mysterious Background.

That somebody in this case would be Laura Oliver (Toni Collette), a therapist who works with wounded veterans in a sleepy coastal Georgia town. Laura has a somewhat aimless daughter, Andy (Bella Heathcote), who has just turned 30.

The two are having a birthday luncheon at a cafe when A Big Bloody Incident happens (people with Mysterious Backgrounds often encounter Big Bloody Incidents). Laura puts an end to the Big Bloody Incident and suddenly becomes famous. She’s on the “Today” show!

Of course, people with Mysterious Backgrounds probably shouldn’t go on the “Today” show. Soon enough strange folk are showing up trying to kill Laura. Being motherly she sends Andy off to hide in Maine.

Except Andy doesn’t go to Maine. She starts following clues, trying to figure out who her mother really is. More bad guys surface, along with long-lost relatives and buried stories.

Based on a novel by Karin Slaughter and directed by Minkie Spiro (“The Plot Against America,” “Fosse/Verdon”), “Pieces of Her” is obviously supposed to be prime Netflix binge material, filled with enough question marks and cliffhangers to keep the audience clicking through its eight episodes.

But the writing is lazy and the story lurches forward, trampling past holes with wild-eyed abandon. At one point it’s revealed a major character is not who he says he is. And then that fact is promptly forgotten. Wouldn’t somebody want to know who he is?

Bodies disappear, injuries go unexplained. Everybody apparently abandons their jobs without explanation, little irritants that add up, making for a sloppy and fairly obvious story. What’s odd is that so much talent — the fine young actress Jessica Barden plays an earlier version of Laura — is involved in what is basically this week’s content.

Tom Long is a longtime contributor to The Detroit News.

'Pieces of Her'

GRADE: C-

Netflix