Alicia Silverstone to appear at Motor City Comic Con

“Clueless” actor Alicia Silverstone will greet fans and sign autographs at the Motor City Comic Con this spring in Novi.

The MTV Movie Award-award winner gained popularity in the 1990s for appearing in a series of Aerosmith music videos. She made her feature film debut in 1993’s “The Crush” followed by the classic “Clueless” in 1995.

In recent years, the 45-year-old has been known for her veganism and animal rights activism, as well as roles on Netflix series “The Baby-Sitters Club” and “Masters of the Universe.”

At Motor City Comic Con, May 13-15 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Silverstone will sign autographs for $60 and take professional photos with fans for $65. She’ll appear on May 14-15 only. Other celebrity guests expected to greet fans for a fee include William Shatner, Mariel Hemingway, "Book of Boba Fett" actor Carey Jones and others.

Admission the convention starts at $30 per day for adults. Visit MotorCityComicCon.com for more details.