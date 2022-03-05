'1883,' 'Yellowstone' and the bummer bliss of the Taylor Sheridanverse

Anyone who thought "1883" was going to have a happy ending wasn't paying attention.

Let's back up. "1883" is a prequel series to the smash hit "Yellowstone" that wrapped its first season last week. Make that it's only season: the story has been put to bed, although not necessarily for a good night's sleep, after getting its main characters where they needed to go. In that sense, mission accomplished, but nothing else about it can be considered happy.