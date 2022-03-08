The Henry Ford in running for Top 10 History Museums

The Henry Ford wants your vote.

The Dearborn museum is the running to be named among the Top 10 History Museums in the country, according to a new poll being done by USA Today.

The Henry Ford is currently No. 3, according to spokeswoman Melissa Foster, but people can vote every day until March 14. Votes can be cast once per day.

“The Henry Ford is included with many other museums that do a wonderful job of telling the story of America – and we are honored to be recognized by voters and USA Today as one of the best," said Foster. "Our collection tells the stories of the innovators who helped shape the country – not only through objects, but through ideas. We hope that every visitor leaves inspired and maybe, thinks of how they can change the world they live in, too."

Other nominees include the Chicago History Museum, Independence Seaport Museum in Philadelphia, The Mob Museum in Las Vegas, Museum of History & Industry in Seattle, National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati, and United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

And there's at least one more Michigan nominee: the Holland Museum in Holland.

There are 20 nominees altogether. The National Infantry Museum & Soldier Center in Columbus, Georgia is currently leading the poll.

To vote, go to www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-history-museum/. The winning museum will be announced on March 25.

