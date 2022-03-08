Jeff Daniels takes new role at his Purple Rose Theatre Company: artistic director
Maureen Feighan
The Detroit News
Jeff Daniels is taking back the artistic helm of his Purple Rose Theatre Company in Chelsea.
The longtime actor, the Purple Rose's founder and a Chelsea native, has been named the theatre's new artistic director, according to a letter sent to donors and patrons last month. He'll be part of a new leadership structure at the highly regarded Michigan theater, working alongside three artistic associates: Rachel Keown Burke, Lucas Daniels and Rhiannon Ragland. Lucas Daniels is Jeff's son.