Jeff Daniels takes new role at his Purple Rose Theatre Company: artistic director

Jeff Daniels is taking back the artistic helm of his Purple Rose Theatre Company in Chelsea.

The longtime actor, the Purple Rose's founder and a Chelsea native, has been named the theatre's new artistic director, according to a letter sent to donors and patrons last month. He'll be part of a new leadership structure at the highly regarded Michigan theater, working alongside three artistic associates: Rachel Keown Burke, Lucas Daniels and Rhiannon Ragland. Lucas Daniels is Jeff's son.