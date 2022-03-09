Irish pride: St. Patrick's Day fun, festivities bloom in Metro Detroit

St. Patrick's Day isn't just a holiday for Maureen Moriarty-Root of Livonia. It's an event.

Her house is decked out in green décor. Her family attends mass on St. Patrick's Day. And when the St. Patrick's Day Parade finally returns to Detroit's Corktown neighborhood on Sunday after a heartbreaking two-year hiatus because of COVID-19, Moriarty-Root, husband Norm, their four grown kids and eight grandchildren will be there as they are every year.