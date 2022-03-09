Recording artist Apropos returns to the Willis Show Bar Thursday

Detroit recording artist Apropos will havehis first live performance since the start of the pandemic at the Willis Show Bar on Thursday, the same venue where he met Detroit native and legendary singer-songwriter Allee Willis.

Willis co-wrote "September" and "Boogie Wonderland" for Earth, Wind & Fire, and "What Have I Done to Deserve This?" by the Pet Shop Boys. She is also a winner of Grammys, a Tony award and an Emmy.

Before her death in 2019, Willis mentored Apropos which "changed the trajectory of my career," says the young artist. It was during their recording sessions that he honed his skills as a songwriter and continued to elevate his musical journey, he says.

“…If I could take Otis Redding and blend him with Marvin Gaye, throw in a whole lot of contemporary R&B, hip hop and funk, that would be Apropos." said Allee Willis in a social media post before her death. Beyond the music, they had a very close friendship and that is why it means so much to Apropos to perform at the Willis Show Bar Thursday evening.

"Every-time I walk in through these doors I think of Allee Willis," he says. His memory of her is what fuels his fire to perform on Thursday night and he intends to make her proud.

"I just plan on showing out and letting people hear the amazing vocals. I'm happy to be back, with everything that has happened in this world I'm happy to be back," he says.

Like many other musicians, Apropos had to navigate his musical journey through the global pandemic. His South by Southwest performance was canceled the same day multiple states shut down to avoid the COVID-19 surge.

Despite the difficulties of finding musical exposure during the pandemic, he found ways to host live performances, connect with audiences via social media, and perform on the music competition show, "The Voice."

Even though he didn't make it to the next round, all of the judges were impressed with his talent, which included the likes of John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. Gwen Stefani even asked for Apropos to return to "The Voice" so that the judges could get a second chance at picking him.

He said the audience can expect to have a good time at his show.

"People can expect an extraordinary show... We have all of the inspired originals from Versatility (Apropos' album)... as well as a phenomenal band. It's going to be a great night."

Apropos is working on new music.

"Pretty soon, I'll be releasing four to five songs that was recorded in Saint Martin with Mitchell Graham from Libra House Studios. That's going to be an amazing project and I still have tracks from Allee Willis and maybe people will see that one day," he says.

Apropos

8 p.m. Thursday

at the Willis Show Bar, 4156 3rd Ave, Detroit, MI 48201