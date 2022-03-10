Detroit duo, downsized: The White Stripes join Funko Pop line

The White Stripes have been Funko Pop'd.

The retired Detroit duo — Jack and Meg White — are the latest pop culture figures to be turned into vinyl figurines by Funko, the Seattle company that makes collectibles for all tastes.

The Jack and Meg White Funko Pops are styled like the cover of the duo's 2003 album "Elephant," with Jack carrying a white cricket bat and Meg holding a handkerchief. (The album features the song "You've Got Her in Your Pocket," and fans can now carry them both in their pockets.)

The set is now available for preorder on Third Man Records' website for $25, and are set to ship out April 29.

In terms of the Funko line, the White Stripes are in good company: thousands of movie characters, musicians and athletes have received the Funko Pop treatment and have been turned into 4-inch figures.

This is not the first time the White Stripes have been turned into toys; in 2019, the White Stripes were immortalized in Lego-like block kits, fashioned after the group's breakthrough music video for "Fell in Love With a Girl."

