Kid Rock sets date, unveils cover for new album 'Bad Reputation'

Kid Rock's "Bad Reputation" now has a date.

The Michigan rocker's latest album, his first since since 2017's "Sweet Southern Sugar," will be released digitally on March 21, Rock announced Thursday. CDs will follow on April 6. Neither are Fridays, the day new music is typically released.

The album is Rock's 12th studio set, and features a black-and-white image of the 51-year-old smoking a cigar and a giant cloud of smoke on its cover.

The album has been preceded by several singles, including "Don't Tell Me How to Live," which leans heavily into "Devil Without a Cause"-style rap-rock, and "We the People," which takes aim at a slew of media outlets and features a Joe Biden-bashing chorus of "Let's Go Brandon."

"Bad Reputation" has 18 tracks in total.

Rock is heading out on tour this year, and is due to hit Grand Rapids' Van Andel Arena on April 16 before headlining a pair of summertime shows at Pine Knob on Sept. 16-17.

