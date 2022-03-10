'The Adam Project' review: Snarky sci-fi gets double dose of Reynolds

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

In "The Adam Project," Ryan Reynolds plays a time traveler who goes back in time and visits a childhood version of himself, and his young counterpart is just as snarky, flippant and motormouthed as you'd expect from a younger version of the actor.

OK, who ordered two Ryan Reynolds? It's rather cacophonous, and it overwhelms the rest of "The Adam Project," an earnest if flat sci-fi adventure with less on its mind than meets the eye.