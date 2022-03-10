'Turning Red' review: Bearing the burden of adolescence, literally

Adam Graham

Detroit News Film Critic

Meilin is a 13-year-old girl who turns into a giant red panda bear whenever her emotions are heightened.

Sheesh, and you thought your adolescent years were rough.

Welcome to "Turning Red," a sweet, visually rich and emotionally honest look at the rigors of being a teenager.

It comes from Pixar and is the studio's most inward-looking feature since 2015's "Inside Out." It similarly deals with feelings, not the easiest subject to animate, and is presented through a cultural lens that pays homage to Chinese history, ancestry and upbringing.