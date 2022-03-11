Saint Andrew's Hall shut down after floor moves, shows canceled

Detroit — Saint Andrew's Hall in the downtown is prohibited from holding any further events, the city of Detroit said Friday.

The shutdown, which began Thursday, follows a concert Tuesday wherein the floor appeared to sway as if it could buckle. The concert featured rapper and songwriter Baby Keem.

Jessica Parker, chief enforcement officer for the city's Building Safety and Engineering Department, praised Baby Keem, whose real name is Hykeem Carter Jr., for considering the crowd's safety and shutting down the concern.

"I thank God that the rapper ... did decide, hey, you know what, let's stop the concert," Parker told The Detroit News Friday.

Parker described the venue's owners as "more than cooperative" at the start of their three-day window to file reports to the city.

Saint Andrews' owners must provide to BSEED an engineering report, outlining what happened and what will be done to fix it, Parker said. They must also provide the Detroit Fire Department with a report regarding its fire alarm and sprinklers.

Those reports are due Monday. The timetable for when the venue might reopen is not yet known, but Parker warns it won't be soon.

The engineer will submit drawings, be required to pull permits and hire a contractor to make needed repairs, Parker said.

Once the contractor's work is done, the venue will contact the city "so we can close off that permit, and we get the letter from the engineer saying that it is safe for occupancy."

"It will not be a quick process, but it will be a thorough process, a process that will ensure the safety of the people that go into that building to participate in these concerts and these events," Parker said. "Public safety is our first priority."

Saint Andrews was last inspected in April 2021, said BSEED spokeswoman Georgette Johnson, and was approaching its annual inspection date.

"We're very glad this didn't result in any serious injuries," Johnson said.

But it has resulted in serious concern. The complaint came in Wednesday night, and BSEED was on site Thursday morning, Parker said.

"It was not safe," Johnson said.

Friday's Yola show and Saturday's Kat Von D appearance are both canceled, according to the venue's social media listings.

Tuesday’s scheduled concert by Irish rock band Inhaler will be moved to a different venue. The fate of other upcoming shows at the venue — including Chicago emo rockers Knuckle Puck on Wednesday, Alabama soul-rock collective St. Paul and the Broken Bones on March 20 and Texas metalcore outfit Fit for a King on March 21 — is unclear.

Other acts with upcoming shows at Saint Andrew's Hall include Mexican pop duo Jesse & Joy, pop-metal singer Poppy, California punk-rockers Circle Jerks and Alice in Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell.

Representatives for the venue could not be immediately reached.

Tuesday's concert at the 1,000-capacity hall was evacuated early because the floor was moving. Another, smaller club, the Shelter, is located below Saint Andrew's Hall. Both rooms are managed by Live Nation.

British singer Yola addressed fans about her Friday cancellation on Twitter.

"I'm so sorry I won't be able to perform at Saint Andrew's Hall tonight owing to damage to the building," she wrote. "Work needs to be done to repair the floor before we'll be able to come back and play for you all. We are gutted, especially being first night of a long run, but everyone's safety comes first."

