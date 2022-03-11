Detroit's St. Patrick's Parade festivities kick off with painting of shamrocks

After a two-year pause because of COVID-19, nothing was going to get in the way on Friday of the official start of this year's St. Patrick's Day festivities in Detroit. Not even a little snow.

More than two dozen local officials and Irish leaders gathered in a small courtyard on Sixth Street, just south of Michigan Avenue, in Detroit's Corktown neighborhood with an Irish flag flapping behind them and bagpipes playing for the traditional painting of the shamrocks.

As a light snow fell, four large shamrocks were painted in a vibrant green paint on the sidewalk, marking the official start of the parade weekend.

"The painting of the shamrock unites all of the Irish community as one, marks our parade route, and brings a little bit of luck to the parade and our family Irish traditions," said Mike Kelly, president of the United Irish Societies, the group that hosts the parade.

And a little luck is a good thing after a rough two years since the pandemic hit.

Last held in 2019, the parade, one of the biggest St. Patrick's Day parades in the country, was canceled in 2020 by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's shutdown order and then again in 2021 by Kelly for safety reasons.

But Irish leaders are thrilled it's back. It kicks off at 1 p.m. Sunday in the same spot as Friday's shamrocks. More than 80,000 to 100,000 people typically attend each year to see the mix of floats, marching bands, drum units, Irish dancers and more.

"Everybody gets a chance to come back together again," said Livonia Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan. "We've missed this for far too long."

Two elected officials from County Cork in Ireland, former County Cork Mayor Ian Doyle and Councilman Enda O'Halloran, were named honorary grand marshals before the shamrock painting on Friday. Their visit was part of partnership between County Cork and the United Irish Societies.

"The amount of charity work, the amount of community work, and the amount of just togetherness that this organization (United Irish Societies) is bringing to this city is fantastic," said Doyle.

Wearing a gold tiara, Sara Gum of Farmington Hills, this year's United Irish Societies queen, bent down with the rest of her court to paint one of Friday's shamrocks, covering it with green paint. She'll be a part of Sunday's parade route.

"It's amazing," said Gum, 19. The parade "is something that's been a part of my whole life."

