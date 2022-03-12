'The Batman' shows superheroes still draw. What about everything else?
It's a good time to be a comic book movie, while other movies fight for scraps.
Adam Graham
The Detroit News
"The Batman" brought audiences back to theaters.
The question remains: are audiences willing to come out for anything except superheroes?
The Robert Pattinson-starring "The Batman" earned a whopping $134 million at the North American box office last weekend. It was the biggest box office opening since "Spider-Man: No Way Home's" monster $260 million haul its opening frame back in December.