Billie Eilish turns Little Caesars Arena intimate in Detroit blowout
The 20-year-old controlled the stage with experience beyond her years at sold-out Saturday night blowout.
Adam Graham
The Detroit News
It was a night of release Saturday at Little Caesars Arena as pop superstar Billie Eilish powered through an energetic set that had the sold-out crowd of more than 14,000 fans singing, screaming and jumping along to her every word.
"We're here again, we're together, this is amazing!" Eilish told fans around two-thirds into her 1-hour and 40-minute show. "I want everyone to be grateful that we are alive and well and breathing and safe."