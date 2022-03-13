Billie Eilish turns Little Caesars Arena intimate in Detroit blowout

It was a night of release Saturday at Little Caesars Arena as pop superstar Billie Eilish powered through an energetic set that had the sold-out crowd of more than 14,000 fans singing, screaming and jumping along to her every word.

"We're here again, we're together, this is amazing!" Eilish told fans around two-thirds into her 1-hour and 40-minute show. "I want everyone to be grateful that we are alive and well and breathing and safe."